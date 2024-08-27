Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Reveals New Details About Sunset Soiree Update

Palia will be getting a new update soon as the game heads into the Fall, as the Sunset Soiree update will be coming out soon

Article Summary Singularity 6 unveils the Palia Sunset Soiree update with new decor limits, items, and quality-of-life improvements.

Adorn homes with the elegant Lily Rattan Decor Set and cuddle up with adorable Chapaa Plushes in Palia.

Collect unique Potato Pods through a new log-in reward system available during limited-time events.

Explore the updated Premium Store featuring the Wolpunny pet, new gliders, and stylish outfit bundles.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has revealed the next update coming to Palia, as the Sunset Soiree will be released soon. The game will come with a number of new additions and improvements, as you'll see increases in Building Blocks and Flower limits, a new Lily Rattan Decor Set, Chapaa Plushes, collectible Potato Pods, and more. The update will also come with its own quality-of-life improvements, seasoned decor going into the Fall, and more. We have the dev notes below as you can read more in their latest blog.

Palia – Sunset Soiree

The Sunset Soiree update builds on the successes of Palia's Summer Serenade, where Palians submitted their home plot creations for Home Tours, earned stylish Nameplates, and dressed for any occasion using Style-on-the-Go! And now with Sunset Soiree's content, players can flex their creative muscles even further using the home plot decor limit increase, and plenty of unique new pieces. Some marquee updates include:

Take Your Home Tours to the Next Level – Players who have fallen in love with Palia's Home Tours feature will be thrilled to know that the Sunset Soiree update adds even more ways to express creativity. With the removal of sub-limits for Building Blocks and increased Flower decor limits, players have even more freedom to design their dream plot. And a much-requested on-screen decor object counter will help players plan and track their creations, ensuring every object is perfectly placed.

– Players who have fallen in love with Palia's Home Tours feature will be thrilled to know that the Sunset Soiree update adds even more ways to express creativity. With the removal of sub-limits for Building Blocks and increased Flower decor limits, players have even more freedom to design their dream plot. And a much-requested on-screen decor object counter will help players plan and track their creations, ensuring every object is perfectly placed. Adorn Your Home with the Lily Rattan Decor Set – Transform your home into a sanctuary of elegance with the Lily Rattan Decor set, featuring 29 exquisite pieces designed to bring sophistication and tranquility to your space.

– Transform your home into a sanctuary of elegance with the Lily Rattan Decor set, featuring 29 exquisite pieces designed to bring sophistication and tranquility to your space. Cuddle Up with Unique Chapaa Plushes – It's no secret that chapaas are beloved creatures in Palia, and now you can bring their charm into your home with three new Chapaa Plushes. The Chapaa Plush, Striped Chapaa Plush, and Azure Chapaa Plush are adorable additions that can be acquired by hunting these scurrying scamps.

– It's no secret that chapaas are beloved creatures in Palia, and now you can bring their charm into your home with three new Chapaa Plushes. The Chapaa Plush, Striped Chapaa Plush, and Azure Chapaa Plush are adorable additions that can be acquired by hunting these scurrying scamps. Introducing Spud-tacular Potato Pods! – These spud-tastic plushes are part of a new log-in reward system, offering players the chance to collect up to 28 unique Potato Pod decor items. Each Potato Pod will be delivered to players randomly as a part of the log-in reward, so make sure to collect as many as you can! Login any time from 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 27 to 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 10… and then from 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 11 to 10 a.m. PT on Monday, September 23 to receive up to four unique Potato Pods!

– These spud-tastic plushes are part of a new log-in reward system, offering players the chance to collect up to 28 unique Potato Pod decor items. Each Potato Pod will be delivered to players randomly as a part of the log-in reward, so make sure to collect as many as you can! Login any time from 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 27 to 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 10… and then from 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 11 to 10 a.m. PT on Monday, September 23 to receive up to four unique Potato Pods! Quality-of-Life Improvements – As always, the S6 team has been hard at work enhancing your experience in Palia. From making decor items searchable at the workbench to improving server stability, this update includes numerous quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. Whether you're navigating the world map or customizing your plot, the Sunset Soiree update ensures a smoother, more enjoyable experience.

– As always, the S6 team has been hard at work enhancing your experience in Palia. From making decor items searchable at the workbench to improving server stability, this update includes numerous quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. Whether you're navigating the world map or customizing your plot, the Sunset Soiree update ensures a smoother, more enjoyable experience. Premium Store Brings New Pet, Gliders, and Outfits – The Sunset Soiree update also refreshes the Premium Store with a variety of exciting new items. The Wolpunny pet, available in five distinct styles, is ready to hop into your heart. If you're looking to soar, the new Empyreal and Ashen Gliders offer celestial aesthetics for your airborne adventures. And don't forget to check out the new outfit bundles, including the Wild Howl and Flapper Dress sets, perfect for both rugged hunts and stylish soirees.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!