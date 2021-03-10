Pandasaurus Games Announces English Localizations For Two Games

Pandasaurus Games is partnering with French publisher Catch Up Games to bring two games – The LOOP and Wild Space – to English-speaking audiences! Previously only accessible in French, these two games will be localized into English in September of this year. Preorders will begin this Spring, around June.

According to Pandasaurus Games' press release regarding The LOOP:

The LOOP is a quirky cooperative game where everyone must unite to battle the evil Dr. Foo. In the game, players are Temporal Agents tasked with gathering powerful artifacts, defying the Doctor's clones, and sabotaging his maniacal machine. Decode 4 different game modes, each full of new challenges and replay value! Make the most of your cards and master the LOOP to use them multiple times in impressive chains. But beware… the Doctor isn't going to make this easy on you!

A time travel game surrounding the destruction of a mad doctor's machinations? Count us in! But there's more on the subject of the other game by Catch Up Games and Pandasaurus Games, called Wild Space:

A new galaxy has just been discovered on the borders of the Empire! Commanding your Spaceship, go forth and explore this new El Dorado full of treasures and mysteries… Your discoveries will allow you to expand your Crew: recruit Specialists of all species, get help from Robots, and catch the attention of Empire Emissaries, who will entrust you with important missions. Wild Space is a tactical card game in which players must unleash clever combinations as they build their bustling crew. Each time you add new cards to your collection, you'll reinforce your crew, earn credits, and prepare for future turns. Wild Space brings all the excitement of the best combo card games – plus a short play time and accessible rules. Gear up and prepare for a cosmically good time!

