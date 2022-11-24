Paper Cut Mansion Will Arrive On PlayStation & Switch On December 5th

Thunderful Publishing and Space Lizard Studios revealed they will be releasing Paper Cut Mansion for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. The game has already been out on PC for a few weeks now, giving players a proper mystery story set in a papercraft world. Now you'll be able to experience it on both consoles on December 5th, 2022. We have the latest trailer for you below, showing the game off on both systems.

"In Paper Cut Mansion you play as Toby, a police detective arriving at the road leading to the eponymous old mansion. You will put those detective skills to the test as you seek to unravel the story behind this bizarre place, with each run giving you the opportunity to collect another piece of evidence to be tacked on the Evidence Board. The intriguing cast of characters you will meet as you explore may help or hinder you: some will offer quests that can earn you helpful rewards, some will try to hide and some are out to get you."

"Run by run, Paper Cut Mansion will offer you the opportunity of defining your playstyle as you unlock new abilities and discover new equipment that will give you a better chance of overcoming the challenges each procedurally generated run throws at you. Intrigue is further added through a dimension-hopping mechanic that lets you leap between alternate versions of the same location that switch up the aesthetics and gameplay."

"With a variety of enemies, clues, quests, secrets, loot and compelling logic puzzles scattered throughout the mansion, there is always something intriguing to discover on each run, as well as a variety of things for you to do – from upgrading your kit, to solving puzzles, to delving into Paper Cut Mansion's twisting story. The game's incredible aesthetics are rendered using traditional and digital means. Each texture is hand-drawn on paper, then scanned into a computer, to be modeled into 3D paper crafts."