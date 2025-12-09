Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paper Cat Games, Paper Perjury

Paper Perjury Announces Sixth Case DLC Coming in February

As part of the game's one -year anniversary, Paper Perjury confirmed it will receives a Sixth Case DLC, arriving this February

Article Summary Paper Perjury celebrates its one-year anniversary with a free Sixth Case DLC, coming February 2025.

Case 6: Regrets & Perjury introduces a mysterious arson-turned-homicide and new characters to uncover.

Investigate with Justina Smith, team up with Detective Fineman, and face a cunning new defense attorney.

Future DLC planned as Paper Cat Games expands the Paper Perjury detective adventure series even further.

Indie game developer and publisher Paper Cat Games has confirmed a new sixth case will arrive for Paper Perjury, as part of the one-year anniversary. The new DLC will be called Case 6: Regrets & Perjury, and will bring about a new storyline and characters in what may be the most challenging case to date. ENjoy the trailer and info here as it will arrive for free on February 22, 2026.

Case 6: Regrets & Perjury

In Regrets and Perjury, amateur detective Justina Smith investigates the cause of a house fire. Sifting through the ashes reveals that there may be a deeper mystery afoot, with a shadowy figure behind it all. The new case is only the start of Justina's expanded adventures, as Paper Cat Games plans additional DLC releases for Paper Perjury in the future. Stay tuned for more!

Investigate the truth behind the mysterious arson-turned-homicide of Joules Wattson, heiress to the Wattson Gas & Electric Company.

Work with newly hired Detective Fineman to find the motive behind Mrs.Wattson's murder.

Interrogate three radically different siblings, each from a unique walk of life, who may be the key to their mother's death.

Clash wits with "The Bloodhound," a ruthless defense attorney who can sniff out the smallest inconsistency!

Paper Perjury

You play as Justina Smith, a newly hired clerk at the Azure City Police Department, as she finds out the truth behind a series of suspicious crimes. Work with the eccentric detectives Ernest Hunt and Sophie Swift as you investigate crime scenes, interrogate suspects, and discover the secrets hidden among the paper trails. From wealthy manors to parking garages, you'll get down in the weeds across five different cases, each with a connected narrative, as you work to expose one large mystery. Investigate Azure City's largest investment firm and expose the shady dealings they've tried their best to cover up. From robbery to embezzlement and even… murder!

As you explore the city, you'll be able to take the statements of the bystanders you come across. Review their statements carefully, as not everyone in this city is honest! When you finally catch the prime suspect, take them back to the station for interrogation and expose their crimes! Azure City is a diverse place, teeming with all sorts of interesting characters. Explore a cast ranging from a tea-loving lawyer, a cowboy barber, a magician, and even… a cat? Each person you talk to has a wide range of dialogue for you to explore! Examine various crime scenes as you hunt for clues in even the most unlikely of places. Even the smallest piece of evidence could turn out to be crucial! You'll have to use logic to discover what bits of evidence you collect are useful, and which ones you need to solve whatever puzzle you're up against!

