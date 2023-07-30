Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mindscape, Paperman: Adventure Delivered, Secret Item Games

Paperman: Adventure Delivered Announced For September Release

Mindscape confirmed this past week that Paperman: Adventure Delivered will be coming to both PC and consoles this September.

Indie game developer Secret Item Games and publisher Mindscape revealed their next game Paperman: Adventure Delivered, is coming in September. The 3D platformer will take you back to the glory days of 3D gaming as you'll be collecting every object you can to complete each level, filled with puzzles and perils, all to get the mail delivered. The game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on September 21st, but until then, enjoy the trailer and info below!

"In the 3D Platform game Paperman: Adventure Delivered, you'll explore colorful world trying to find back the lost mail and defeat the greedy dragon. Play as each of the four unique mail carriers and swap characters to unlock their unique abilities. Paperman, our titular hero, throws letters as projectiles and can teleport short distances. Express is the fastest character and takes care of the most urgent deliveries. Scrolly glides smoothly through the air with his trusty feather and can reach the highest platforms. The final member of the team is Carl, the strongest box of the bunch, he delivers the heaviest parcels with great care!"

Inspired by the classic 3D platform, collectathon games.

Up to 4 players local co-op in split-screen (PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox One: 2 players).

Play with 4 playable charming characters, each with their own skillset: Paperman, the mail carrier, has the ability to throw envelopes and teleport short distances. Express , our runner envelope, is the quickest of all four and moves at lightning speed. Carl , the strongest box of the bunch, has a lot of strength and has no problem moving heavier objects. Scrolly , shaped like a traditional scroll, reaches different heights by gliding with this feather into cyclones or even creating small gusts of wind of his own.

Swap characters at a moment's notice at the mailbox.

Fly, jump, run, teleport, and push your way through the colorful worlds.

Explore three open worlds with ancient temples, scorching hot deserts, and mountain peaks.

Activate hidden platforms, turn on wind tubes, and solve challenging puzzles.

Find hundreds of collectible items and find all golden letters.

