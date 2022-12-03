Papetura Releases New Trailer Showing Off The Paper Magic

Feardemic dropped a brand new trailer for Papetura this week as they showed off the magic behind the creation of this particular game. The game already came out this week for the Nintendo Switch as players got to start checking it out on December 1st, but the team decided to show off the work that went into this one as you get to see how the game's creator managed to make the world and the characters, the majority of which was a solo effort with some help in certain sections. Enjoy the trailer below as the game has officially been released.

"Lend your hand to two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper. Marvel at the simple beauty of the unfamiliar, yet strangely inviting place you find yourself in as you point and click your way through your adventure. Muster the courage and face the dark, flaming monsters threatening your paper paradise. Papetura is a labor of love and a love letter to both the craft of paper modeling and to old-school adventure games. Let the game transport you into a world of imagination and immerse yourself fully in the paper fantasy as the soft and fragile music of Floex sets the mood for your journey.

Short & Sweet – Experience 2 thrilling hours of an incredibly unique point-and-click adventure.

Paper View – Observe tiny insects, strange creatures, monsters, and truly magical locations, all hand-made out of paper.

– Crack the puzzles and learn more about the story and the world. Show, Don't Tell – Experience the story without dialogue, told entirely by animation and strange noises."