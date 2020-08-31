Paradise Lost Received A New Trailer During Gamescom 2020

All In! Games decided to bring a new trailer with them for Paradise Lost to Gamescom 2020, but not the typical trailer. The video shows a CGI setting of the final moments of what appears to be one massive catastrophe. You get a look around a bunker just before an explosion goes off, eventually leading us to somewhere in the future as a mysterious figure approaches the now somewhat destroyed site looking for answers. It's a pretty powerful trailer married with a lullaby that will give you the creeps as you listen to it. Sadly, that's about the only info the company decided to reveal during the event about their game. We've been waiting for a long time to learn what the release date will be, but so far, the company still has it set for "2020" without any indication if they're aiming for the Fall or the Holidays. If we don't learn anything new about it at PAX Online in a few weeks, we're guessing it's getting pushed back into 2021.

In an alternate version of WWII, the war persisted for 20 more years only to end in flames when the Nazis launched nuclear missiles at most of Europe. In the aftermath, the heart of Europe remains shrouded in a mystery of complete destruction and deadly radiation, inaccessible to the rest of the world. You are a 12-year-old survivor, wandering the barren, nuclear wasteland of Poland, looking for hope, when you come across a massive, abandoned Nazi bunker. Descend into the bunker and find advanced industrial technology intertwined with mysterious Slavic pagan imagery. Make decisions that will shape your future as you work to uncover the secrets of the past and discover what happened to the bunker's inhabitants.