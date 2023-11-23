Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Paradox Arc, Starminer

Paradox Interactive Moves Starminer To New Publishing Arm

Paradox Interactive have revealed that one of their newest games, Starminer, will be moved to their new publishing title, Paradox Arc.

Slovenian dev team Cool And Good Games collaborate on space sim game.

Starminer to enter Steam Early Access in 2024, with a new trailer released.

Build and protect space mining fleets against aliens in a physics-simulated game.

Paradox Interactive revealed this week that they are moving one of their newest games, Starminer, over to a new publishing title called Paradox Arc. Working with Slovenian developer Cool And Good Games, this new arm of the company will work with them to release this brand-new space base-building sim, with plans to launch it into Early Access on Steam sometime in 2024. We have more info and a new trailer for the game below, as well as notes from their recent developer diary, which you can read on Steam.

Starminer

Design and build an interstellar mining fleet to strip space of its invaluable minerals and sell them for a tidy profit. But beware. Your greed will attract the alien. Use warships and defense platforms to protect your fleet at all costs – in real space, in real-time. Feel your pulse quicken while piloting your 150,000t warship between asteroids in the vacuum of space, all with fully simulated physics. Balance material requirements with power, tonnage, and size while building your fleet to maximum efficiency, piece by piece, module by module. Will you create a large number of smaller, more nimble vessels or double down on a massive station packed with firepower?

Harvest and process valuable materials from asteroids for your profit margins, or use the bountiful resources for the maintenance and expansion of your own mercenary fleet while doing missions for the highest bidders in the sector. Research for new modules and tools to keep expanding your fleet of ships and mining stations. Build link gates to gain access to new riches in new sectors of space. The more you mine, the more you build, and the greedier you get, the higher your heat signature becomes. Once it reaches critical levels, the aliens will detect you. Defend your fleet at all costs using defense systems and ships of your design.

