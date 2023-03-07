Paradox Interactive Reveals Three New Games & Several Updates Paradox Interactive held a special livestream today showing off several games and expansions on the way for 2023.

Paradox Interactive revealed a ton of new content on the way, as they have three new titles announced, as well as more expansions and DLC. The big three reveals this week were Cities: Skylines 2, The Lamplighters League, and Life By You. The latter two are brand-new IPs currently in the works, while the first is an expansive sequel that already looks like it hits all the right notes from the first title. The remaining announcements were primarily about expansions and new DLC content coming to titles already released, such as Stellaris and Surviving The Aftermath. Noticeably missing from the livestream is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, which as of when we're writing this, is still technically being developed. Whatever work is being done on it has clearly kept quiet ever since they removed the original developer, Hardsuit Labs, from the project in 2021. We have the full rundown for you below with the video at the bottom.

Cities: Skylines 2

Cities: Skylines II is a modern take on city simulation genre in which players can build any city they can imagine, from a small village to a bustling metropolis. This revolutionary sequel of the iconic city-building game offers the most realistic city simulation ever created. Cities: Skylines II features fully-realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities.

The Lamplighters League

The Lamplighters League is a tactical turn-based strategy game set in an alternate 1933. In this stylish pulp adventure, players master the art of strategy and outsmart the opposition using a diverse lineup of characters and abilities. Players' choices directly determine the world's fate – for better or worse.

Life By You

Life By You is a next-generation life simulation game headed by Rod Humble, the industry veteran known for his roles in creating The Sims and Second Life. Tune in on March 20 for the official reveal on the game's YouTube channel.

Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments

Tours and Tournaments is the latest expansion for Crusader Kings III, Paradox's award-winning strategy role-playing extravaganza. Enjoy grand activities and explore new character options and interactions. Tour your monarch's realm to check in on vassals, host or fight in grand tournaments to demonstrate skill at arms, and plan grand royal weddings to impress friends and rivals.

Europa Universalis IV: Domination

In Europa Universalis IV: Domination, the most popular nations get a complete makeover with new historical color. New mission trees for the great powers (the Ottoman Empire, Ming China, France, Russia, and more) change the types of alternate histories available. Many nations get new military units, political Estates to manage, and dozens of historical events that make the history of the early modern world come vividly to life.

Surviving the Aftermath: Rebirth

Surviving the Aftermath: Rebirth is the latest expansion for Iceflake Studios' survival colony builder. With the introduction of terraforming, Rebirth grants players the power to modify and revitalize the environment for their colonists. Use your knowledge, tools, and specialized buildings to find a cure for an infectious, ecological threat called Blight, and protect the world for a brighter future.

Two More Paradox Arc Titles + An Expansion Coming Soon

Knights of Pen & Paper 3 is a sequel to Paradox Interactive's pop-culture infused turn-based RPG series, full of expanded character creation options, new mechanics and systems, and enhanced graphics.

Mechabellum is a sci-fi auto-battler game where players compete with ever-growing armies of mechs, robots, and heavy weapons. Equipping a diverse array of mechs, countering opponents with the right combinations, and deploying special moves at just the right time are all key to claiming victory in these massive battles.

Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars is the first expansion to the deckbuilding RPG released last year, featuring a new zone, character, and more.

Stellaris: Overlord & Stellaris: First Contact

Stellaris: Overlord launches on consoles on March 8. Centered around empire management features, Overlord adds a series of new mechanics to Stellaris which grant players unprecedented levels of control over their galactic domains, from powerful new megastructures to deeper interactions with vassal systems.

Stellaris: First Contact launches on PC on March 14. Players can experience events and mechanics for meeting pre-FTL civilizations, discover new origins, and utilize cloaking technology for the first time.