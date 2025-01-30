Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eleven Puzzles, Parallel Experiment

Parallel Experiment Confirmed For Launch In Early March

Two detectives take part in a deadly experiment in a race against time, as Parallel Experiment will be released for PC this March

Article Summary Parallel Experiment launches March 6, 2025, on Steam for PC.

Join two detectives in a high-stakes co-op puzzle adventure.

Communicate and solve cryptic puzzles via separate screens.

Explore noir-inspired illustrated environments together.

Indie game developer and publisher Eleven Puzzles announced they have a launch date for their latest game, Parallel Experiment, as it arrives this March. This is a co-op puzzle game where you do need to work with another player to take on the challenges, as the two of you will work together in a crazy experiment featuring two detectives trying to stop a killer. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on Steam on March 6, 2025.

Parallel Experiment

After getting tricked by the Cryptic Killer in Unboxing the Cryptic Killer, detectives Old Dog and Ally are back on the quest to capture the infamous criminal. A series of cryptic clues leads them across the city, taking them closer to uncovering his latest ominous scheme: the Parallel Experiment. While the detectives are uncertain about Cryptic Killer's exact plans, they know they must act fast to stop him. As they navigate this maze of clues, one question remains: Are they closing in on the Cryptic Killer or walking into yet another one of his traps? Determination is high—this time, they're not letting him get away. Two minds are better than one, and the only way you'll be able to catch the Cryptic Killer codes is by working together. Through separate screens, you and your friend will each be given half of a puzzle at each location. Communicate, collaborate, and work together to push your puzzle-solving skills to the limit.

Two Player Co-Op: In Parallel Experiment, the detectives are separated. You'll see different items and clues than your partner and will be tested on your communication!

Challenging Collaborative Puzzles: Two brains are better than one when it comes to cracking the Cryptic Killer's codes.

Explore Illustrated Worlds: Parallel Experiment's hand-illustrated environments are inspired by noir novels.

Draw on… Everything: You cannot solve a case without taking notes. At any time in the game, you can whip out a notebook and pen to make notes and scribble on your environment.

