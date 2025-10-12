Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mistold Games, Paraside: Duality Unbound, Whisper Games

Paraside: Duality Unbound Drops Free Steam Next Fest Demo

You can play a free demo of Paraside: Duality Unbound on Steam right now as the game is taking part in Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary Paraside: Duality Unbound drops a free playable demo ahead of Steam Next Fest for all strategy fans.

Master Duality Manipulation, a unique mechanic blending tactical combat with story-driven decision making.

Explore a post-apocalyptic world filled with eldritch creatures, dangers, puzzles, and hidden artifacts.

Lead humanity’s last stand by reclaiming territories and unlocking powerful Duality Arts on your journey.

Indie game developer Mistold Games and publisher Whisper Games have released a new free demo of their game Paraside: Duality Unbound. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a turn-based strategy game that mixes tactical wargaming, exploration, and base management together in a world of two feuding planes of existence. The demo is already out, even though the team said it would be a part of Steam Next Fest. Enjoy the latest trailer here before diving in!

Paraside: Duality Unbound

In Paraside: Duality Unbound, your experience revolves around mastering Duality Manipulation, a unique mechanic that intertwines directly with your role as the leader of Earth's last stand. Starting with tactical missions against extraplanar threats, this core mechanic is introduced as you command a team navigating a world torn between two realities. Your decisions in these missions serve as your first foray into leveraging the dual nature of the universe. As you delve deeper into the game, the concept of Duality Manipulation expands, offering innovative ways to influence the environment and story.

The world of Paraside: Duality Unbound is perilous. Eldritch creatures prowl, harsh environments test survival, and cunning foes lay traps that require more than brute strength to overcome. But fear not the darkness, for your mastery of Duality Manipulation turns adversity into advantage. Each obstacle is a carefully designed puzzle, and with these unique powers at your disposal, the game's difficulty becomes a playground for your ingenuity. Unleash your strength, showcase your wits, and transform insurmountable odds into spectacular triumphs.

The apocalypse has shrouded Earth in mysteries and dangers, turning familiar landscapes into realms of uncharted exploration. As you navigate this altered world, every corner promises new discoveries. Reclaim territories for humanity's remnants, while eluding the threats that emerge from the shadows. Your quest for survival will lead you to new allies, hidden artifacts, and secrets that unlock powerful Duality Arts. In this journey, curiosity is your compass, guiding you through both the transformed Earth and the perilous Plane of Shadow.

