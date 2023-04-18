Park Beyond Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Closed Beta Check out the latest trailer for Park Beyond from the team at Bandai Namco, as they prepare to launch the Closed Beta.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer today for Park Beyond, giving us a better look at the gameplay leading up to the launch of the Closed Beta. This latest trailer will give you a better idea of what the gameplay will be like, as the team have put together nearly three and a half minutes worth of content for you to enjoy. This video is actually pretty cool to watch as it feels like they have taken theme park tycoon mechanics from multiple titles over the years and refined them in a new art style. You can currently sign up for the Closed Beta until May 7th, with it running from May 9th-19th, leading up to the game's release on June 16th for PC and consoles.

"In Park Beyond, players can create the park of their dreams without being held back by gravity. Thanks to accessible controls and a story-driven campaign mode, players will get to learn the ropes of park management and build increasingly crazy rides and modular coasters. Supported by Phil, the enthusiastic park veteran, and Izzy, the stern but friendly executive, players will be able to go above and beyond their wildest dreams. A host of colorful and passionate characters will guide players on the road to success. Reach business expectations & balance fun and profitability to make your park company successful beyond belief. For greater freedom, players can unleash their park theme and craziest rides in the sandbox mode where creativity is the only limit."

"Thanks to the advanced coaster-creation tool, players have access to dozens of innovative modules to easily create unique rollercoasters with thousands of combinations. With the help of an over-the-top R&D department, players can also bring a dash of impossibility to their flat rides to create an outstanding entertainment park never seen before. In Park Beyond, you can delve deep into the data. To create a park beyond visitors' expectations, players can access their expense data, receive feedback, and consult their wishlist and happiness level. Thanks to extensive monitoring tools, players can optimize their park management by following visitor trends, creating shop designs, recruiting and managing staff members, rolling out marketing budget & their R&D investment to reach success."