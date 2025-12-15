Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Parking Garage Rally Circuit DX, Walaber Entertainment

Parking Garage Rally Circuit DX Announced For 2026

Parking Garage Rally Circuit DX has been released today on browsers via Wavedash, with PC and consoles versions coming in 2026

Race through parking garages in the US and Europe, with 16 tracks total and unique, retro arcade style.

Features seamless leaderboards, ghost rivals, and classic cheat codes for competitive arcade thrills.

Supports online multiplayer for up to 8 racers, plus local 2-4 player split-screen racing action.

Indie game developer and publisher Walaber Entertainment has announced their latest racing game, Parking Garage Rally Circuit DX. As you may have guessed from the DX in the title, this is an expanded version of the original that the team has already released on Wavedash, while confirming it will arrive on Steam and consoles sometime in 2026, but no firm date was revealed. We have more info and a trailer here while we wait for other platforms to get their dates confirmed.

Experience the adrenaline-pumping thrill of rally racing in the most unlikely venues imaginable. Parking Garage Rally Circuit transforms parking structures across North America and Europe into heart-stopping, high-speed racing circuits that will push your reflexes and nerve to the absolute limit. Navigate tight corners, dodge concrete pillars, and master multiple levels of architectural chaos as you battle for the fastest lap times. With its distinctive Sega Saturn-inspired retro arcade aesthetic, pulse-pounding gameplay, and iconic ska soundtrack, this is rally racing like you've never experienced before. This special "DX" version of Parking Garage Rally Circuit includes all 8 original US tracks + 8 brand new tracks set in Europe all in one package.

Seamless Leaderboards: After beating the gold trophy for a course, ghosts from other players just barely ahead of you on the leaderboard are automatically downloaded to race against, getting you into that "just one more" flow as you chase down rivals.

After beating the gold trophy for a course, ghosts from other players just barely ahead of you on the leaderboard are automatically downloaded to race against, getting you into that "just one more" flow as you chase down rivals. Realtime Multiplayer: Create or join a lobby of up to eight players for realtime peer-to-peer non-contact racing!

Create or join a lobby of up to eight players for realtime peer-to-peer non-contact racing! Split-screen Multiplayer: Connect multiple controllers and relive the glory days of split-screen multiplayer for 2-4 players with contact and non-contact options.

Connect multiple controllers and relive the glory days of split-screen multiplayer for 2-4 players with contact and non-contact options. Retro Style: Designed to look and feel like a long lost Sega Saturn game that could have been released in ~1998. This includes low-resolution, low-poly, chunky textures of course, but also extends to the audio, simple interface, and streamlined game scope. Oh, and CHEAT CODES too!

