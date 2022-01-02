Party Hat Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2022

The 2022 New Year's Event is now live in Pokémon GO. It focuses on Costumed Pokémon in the wild, in raids, and in Eggs. Let's turn our eyes toward raids, where Party Hat Gengar is currently featured. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this festive Pokémon from the Kanto region, perfect your catching strategy, and potentially even catch a Shiny Party Hat Gengar.

Top Party Hat Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Gengar with efficiency.

Latios: Zen Heabutt, Psychic

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Gengar can be defeated by solo players when it is in Tier Three raids. Your best bet is to create a team of counters based on the above Pokémon which are at the top of the meta. Also be sure to power these Pokémon up to their highest possible CP and give them their optimal movesets listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the most effective way to catch Pokémon. However, since Gengar is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.

Shiny Odds

Party Hat Gengar can currently be encountered in its Shiny form. It has historically had a boosted Shiny rate and likely does now as well.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!