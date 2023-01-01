Party Hat Raticate Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: New Year's 2023

2023 brings a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. This rotation centers around the Legendary Fire/Dragon-type Reshiram in Tier Five Raids and Mega Steelix in Mega Raids. There are also New Year's 2023-themed Pokémon with party hats in the lower tiers. With this raid guide, you can take on Party Hat Raticate in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO, build a team of impactful counters, and understand this Pokémon's Shiny rate.

Top Party Hat Raticate Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Raticate counters as such:

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Raticate with efficiency.

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Raticate can be defeated with one trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Because Nidorino is an evolved form, you should attempt Pinap Berries on your first few throws in attempt to earn more Rattata Candy.

Shiny Odds

Party Hat Raticate can be encountered in its Shiny form, but due to this being an event Pokémon, its rate is unknown but likely boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!