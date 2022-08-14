Pascal's Wager To Receive Dance of the Throne DLC

Tipsworks Studios and Giant Games have a new DLC coming to Pascal's Wager in a few days as players will get to experience the Dance Of The Throne. The focus of the DLC will offer you a new playable character named Elena, as well as redesigned stages, new challenges, new mysteries, and different ways to engage enemies. The DLC will arrive on August 19th for mobile for $2, while Elena's outfit "Enigma" will be available for $1. Those who own the Definitive Edition on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch will receive that outfit for free; however, no dates have been set for when it and the DLC will hit PC and consoles. You can read the finer details of what's inside down below.

The Soul of Obsession carrying the will of all Demiurges has been summoned to Solas again, and it's here for revenge! The plan to overthrow the Church has failed, and Vaillant is still missing… Elena, who had lost everything, followed a mysterious voice back to Solas. Her silver blades tear through the boundaries of life and death, and the never-ending dance of revenge is about to begin once again.

The leader of Demiurge, Elena, will be arriving as a playable character in this mode. Dance in a flurry of dual blades and experience a completely new challenge in Solas.

In Dance Of The Throne, you'll use Elena to challenge rearranged stages and enemy configurations in Pascal's Wager. Defeat all enemies as quickly as possible, obtain your highest score, and fight your way to the top of the leaderboard against players from all over the world! The exquisite map design of Pascal's Wager will be preserved in these redesigned stages, but secrets are waiting to be explored and discovered in every corner of the map! Elena's weapon Blade of Revenge can be switched between single and dual blade form, giving her two distinct styles in combat. Elena can perform fierce counters and dodge like a phantom, so enemies are nothing before her. She's like an elegant storm of blades in battle. Unlike the high-intensity combat and character progression system of Pascal's Wager, Dance Of The Throne brings a more accessible experience.