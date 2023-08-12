Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: 2023 Pokémon World Championships, Passimian, pokemon

Passimian Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: 2023 Championships

Our Passimian Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to take on this new Fighting-type during the 2023 Championships.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championship Celebration Event has begun in Pokémon GO. It kicked off with a Raid Rotation featuring Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids, Cresselia in Tier Five Raids, and GO Battle League favorites in Tier Three raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the newly released Passimian in Tier Three Raids during this battle-themed event.

Top Passimian Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Passimian counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Passimian with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Galarian Articuno: Confusion, Brave Bird

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Espeon: Confusion, Psychic

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Azelf: Confusion, Future Site

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Passimian can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Passimian is not currently available in its Shiny form. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!