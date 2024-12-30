Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: PatchWorld, PatchXR

PatchWorld Releases Brand-New Hand Tracking Update

PatchWorld released a new update recently where controllers are no longer necessary with improved hand tracking mechanics installed

VR developer and publisher PatchXR have released a new update for PatchWorld in which they have given players a new Hand Tracking update. The shorthand of this is that you won't need controllers anymore for the game, as this update will track your hands better than ever, giving you more abilities to use all your fingers for a more precise gameplay experience. We have further details below, as the free update is available now.

PatchWorld – Hand Tracking Update

Everything in PatchWorld is now enabled for Hand Tracking, from exploring our ready-to-play worlds and community contributions to building your own instruments and immersive realms. Just a few examples of what you can do using gestures you already know:

Touch, hit, and tap items in the world using your index finger or open hand.

Make a fist to grab items or move around by "swimming."

Pinch your fingers together to grab objects,

Tweak and trigger buttons, faders, and knobs using finger gestures.

Connect wires with virtual patch cords using your index finger and thumb.

PatchWorld has been at the forefront of the Meta Oculus Rift's capabilities, and this update continues that commitment to maximizing immersion and natural, playful interactions. Also in the latest update, there's an improved, refreshed interface, expanded World Portal features for jumping between Worlds, and easier navigation and movement. Building on PatchWorld's unparalleled community and sharing tools, users can now curate their own collaborative playlists of Worlds, find other players and multiplayer Worlds more easily, and Like and share worlds. An improved suggestion algorithm helps recommend new Worlds to discover.

There's also a new 3D grid to help align objects when world-building, and you can add gravity and other physics behaviors using the new Make Physical Block. It's all about making PatchWorld easier to explore and closer to a real-world experience. The latest free PatchWorld update builds on a rapid upgrade cadence. Recent updates have added support for ReadyPlayerMe avatars, integration with popular music production tool Ableton Live, a Community Hub with weekly features and events, and expanded Multiplayer Sync for jamming with others. Take advantage of new OpenSoundControl (OSC) support for connecting to other apps.

