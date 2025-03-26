Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Abonico Game Works, Path of Fury

Path Of Fury Adds New bHaptics Support For VR Peripherals

Those who wish to experience Path Of Fury on a new level can do so, as the latest update adds bHaptics support for VR players

Article Summary Path Of Fury update adds bHaptics support for immersive VR experience.

New stimuli feature enhances action with devices like gloves and headsets.

Navigate Tetsuo's Tower using strategy and combat skills for survival.

Experience authentic Kung Fu with precision, speed, and progression.

VR publisher Abonico Game Works has released a new update today for Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo's Tower, as the game now has bHaptics support. If you happen to have any special VR equipment, such as a chest harness, gloves, headset, or other items that give off some kind of stimulus on top of the VR experience, the game can now give those devices additional feedback to make you really feel like you're in the action. The update is totally free and available right now.

Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo's Tower

In Path of Fury: Episode I – Tetsuo's Tower, you're thrust into a relentless gauntlet, armed with nothing but your fists and raw willpower. Tetsuo's fortress rises above you, each floor crawling with enemies that are ready to end you. Your only option? Punch your way through every last one of them. Precision and speed are everything. Each enemy has a weakness—you'll have to find it and strike before they swarm. As the floors stack higher, so do the odds. The action doesn't let up, and neither can you. This is pure, high-stakes combat where every punch counts, and hesitation could be fatal. Path of Fury doesn't just test your skill—it tests your endurance. The question is: how far can you go?

Experience the essence of Kung Fu. The goal is to deliver the most powerful strikes and achieve quicker knockouts with the least effort possible, players will feel the progression after playing more and more sessions.

Linear experience but feels different each time. With a strong backstory, the game is designed to be very straightforward and to still surprise the player with new details and progression elements each time they play.

Essential training tool component. Patience pays off. Every enemy has a weakness that can be exploited, so the more you practice, the faster you'll beat them.

The combat is in the sweet spot between authenticity and accessibility, designed with everyone in mind, with a focus on striking, while rewarding resistance precision and speed instead, just like in Kung-Fu.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!