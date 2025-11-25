Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elegant Horse Studios, Flipping is Hard

Flip Phone Simulator Game Flipping is Hard Announced

How wellc an you flip that old-school phone? Try your luck in a wackiest of situations with the new flip phone title Flipping is Hard

Article Summary Flipping is Hard is a flip phone platformer where you must rotate and jump your way through wild obstacles.

Navigate as Flippy, surviving punishing drops and quirky worlds on your quest to return to little Jeff.

Play solo or co-op, unlock mini-games, customize your phone, and answer hilarious incoming calls.

Perfect for speedrunners and casual gamers, with optional assists and challenging mechanics throughout.

Indie game developer and publisher Elegant Horse Studios recently announced their latest game in the works, called Flipping is Hard. You play as an old-school phone that has fallen into the sewers and now must make your way through several magical lands back to your owner. You can check out the trailer and info here about the game as it will be released sometime in 2026.

Flipping is Hard

Flipping is Hard is a punishing game that will test your sanity as you use rotate-only movement to navigate the land of lost things. Imagine living your best life as little Jeff's phone, until one day, he slips on a strategically-placed banana and you end up alone in a storm drain! Fortunately, you have the power to fix this by rotating, maneuvering, and climbing across a variety of settings! From the ruins of a dollhouse to chaotic toy chests and muddy playgrounds, play solo or with friends, and make your way back home while trying not to rage in the process.

Rotate Across a Perilous World – Flippy doesn't have legs… Your only movements are rotation and a vibration jump. Do your best to maneuver your way across a dangerous world and make your way back to little Jeff. Luckily, flip phones are sturdy!

Flippy doesn't have legs… Your only movements are rotation and a vibration jump. Do your best to maneuver your way across a dangerous world and make your way back to little Jeff. Luckily, flip phones are sturdy! Small Mistake, Big Drop – In this punishing climbing sim, just one small mistake can easily lead to a big tumble. Rotate strategically to make your way across 10 different areas and back into little Jeff's pocket.

In this punishing climbing sim, just one small mistake can easily lead to a big tumble. Rotate strategically to make your way across 10 different areas and back into little Jeff's pocket. Suffer Solo or Call Up your Friends – Either play solo like some insane person who likes to suffer, or recruit some friends to flip around with. You can even drop them "by accident"!

Either play solo like some insane person who likes to suffer, or recruit some friends to flip around with. You can even drop them "by accident"! Quirky Worldbuilding – Meet quirky characters, uncover weird lore, and most importantly, TRY to complete platforming challenges.

Meet quirky characters, uncover weird lore, and most importantly, TRY to complete platforming challenges. Do you Have Games on your Phone? – The answer is yes! Find, unlock, and play classic mobile games from the past. Truly a game-ception.

The answer is yes! Find, unlock, and play classic mobile games from the past. Truly a game-ception. Incoming Calls – Answer random calls for Jeff and listen to all the tea. Some are heartwarming from Mom, but others can be a little more on the sketchy side.

Answer random calls for Jeff and listen to all the tea. Some are heartwarming from Mom, but others can be a little more on the sketchy side. Fashionista Flippy – Customize Flippy with different phone cases, charms, and stickers! Even a phone always wants to look its best.

Customize Flippy with different phone cases, charms, and stickers! Even a phone always wants to look its best. Speedrun Ready – Quick restarts are implemented so you can efficiently torture yourself with speedruns. Master the way of Flippy and make your way back to Jeff as soon as possible!

Quick restarts are implemented so you can efficiently torture yourself with speedruns. Master the way of Flippy and make your way back to Jeff as soon as possible! Checkpoint Assist (Optional) – A softer mode for when your soul needs a hug. Insane people will flame you. Use it anyway.

