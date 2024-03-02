Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Pathfinder, Video Games | Tagged: BKOM Studios, Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors Receives April Launch Date

BKOM Studios have officially confirmed the release date of Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors, as it leaves Early Access next month.

Article Summary Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors set to exit Early Access on Steam April 18, 2024.

The game offers choice of Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue with unique powers and playstyles.

Play solo or co-op, tackling hordes of undead, bosses, and the infamous Tar-Baphon.

Experience system and talents based on Pathfinder 2nd edition enhance gameplay depth.

Indie game developer and publisher BKOM Studios have confirmed they will be bringing Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors out of Early Access next month on Steam. The game was originally released into EA back in September, giving players a chance to experience a good chunk of the game, but not the final version. Now we know Version 1,0 will be released on April 18, 2024. Along with the news comes an all-new trailer for you to check out here.

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Step into the role as one of three daring heroes and battle through the horrors of Gallowspire. The Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue all come with their own strengths and talents that will aid them in their efforts against Tar-Baphon. Choose an ally to fight alongside you as you slay hordes of Tar-Baphon's undead minions, collect and upgrade your arsenal of spells and weapons, and extinguish Gallowspire's callous bosses. There will be many failures throughout your journey, but aided by an ancient medallion, the heroes can escape death and grow stronger with each attempt.

Choose your class: Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue — each featuring unique talents, powers, and playstyles.

Invite a friend to take over one of your heroes to act as your companion. Even if you are playing solo, your companion always follows you into battle. Your companions will be as powerful as you have grown them to be!

Run the gauntlet of Gallowspire! Delve into battle and overcome all four sections and their bosses to mark a successful run.

Multiple Gameplay mechanics: Dash, potion belt, aiming, unique feats for each character, and much more.

Defeat enemies and collect their essence to obtain and upgrade your powers during the run.

Earn experience to level up your heroes, and spend talent points to permanently enhance and customize their powers based on Pathfinder 2nd edition mechanics.

Collect cards showcasing official Pathfinder art to unlock permanent upgrades for all your heroes.

Complete quests, engage in challenging boss fights and battle the Whispering Tyrant himself.

Customize your challenge level across five tiers of difficulty. The quest to contain Tar-Baphon is endless!

