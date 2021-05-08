Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Releases On September 2nd

Owlcat Games, the video game developer behind Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, has announced that the game's finalized iteration will launch on September 2nd of this year! At present, the second beta for Wrath of the Righteous is out and available for backers of the game's Kickstarter and Slacker Backer campaigns.

Two weeks ago, we divulged that the second Beta period for Wrath of the Righteous would be launching on May 5th. With that launch, information of the release date was revealed by Owlcat Games. In the meantime, players were given the knowledge of what kinds of features are in the second Beta to be tested until the final launch.

According to the press release by Owlcat:

As its name suggests, players will be able to lead armies as a Crusade commander and fight against demonic armies through strategic army management and tactical turn-based combat (inspired by Heroes of Might and Magic III classics). New side quests will also be available to fans for the first time during this beta, in addition to a talking enchanted weapon that acts as a mini-companion. Finnean, a weapon/mini-companion whose development was funded after reaching a Kickstarter goal, will be available to players at the Ancientries and Wonders Shop. Other features making their debut during Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous' second beta include a new weather effects system that simulates wind, snow, rain and lightning storms, enemy dismemberment, Slacker Backer-funded dinosaur pets and mounts, the final UI design for most in-game systems, including combat, character creation, and inventory, enhanced tutorials for newcomers, never-before-seen art assets, balance fixes for the Core difficulty level, and new abilities and archetypes for certain classes.

Are you excited about this new Pathfinder video game? Have you played the tabletop version of the RPG? Let us know what you think in the comments below!