Pavlov Shack Goes Up For Pre-Order On Meta Quest

There's a brand new VR first-person shooter game on the way for Meta Quest as you can pre-order Pavlov Shack ahead of time.

VR developer Vankrupt Games announced this morning that their upcoming first-person shooter title Pavlov Shack, is now up for pre-order on Meta Quest. The game has already been released previously for PCVR platforms and PSVR2, although the game is still technically sitting in Early Access. The team has slowly been improving it over time, as you can get into matches with up to 10 people online and duke it out with 65 fully interactable weapons across a ton of different game modes. The team has also allowed modding by the community to allow players to make their own levels and compete against each other in some high-stakes competitions. No release date has been given for the Meta Quest version, although it does sound like they are in the testing phases. We have more info on the game below.

Pavlov Shack is a team-based multiplayer VR shooter with over 65 fully interactable weapons and limitless game modes supported by their extensive modding community. Build mods, play with friends, and compete against some of the best in the FPS VR community on Pavlov Shack with a Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro. Developed by Vankrupt Games, Pavlov Shack is the Quest version of the popular PC and PS5 VR Shooter Pavlov. Initially released in 2017, Pavlov has evolved past its origins as a military shooter into one of the most fully featured FPS games in VR. Players can access weapons and vehicles from both the modern day and WWII, fight zombies and superpowered predators, and play hide and seek, all in the same game. Pavlov Shack comes with the updated Modkit 3.0, new tools that allow multiple mods to stack within servers and allow modders to build out various maps within the same modpack. This will provide faster iteration of existing mods, and make game modes separate entities from the maps they support.

