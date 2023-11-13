Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, PAX East, Tabletop, Video Games | Tagged: penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX East Will Celebrate Convention's 20th Anniversary Next March

PAX East in Boston next year will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of PAX, with multiple celebrations in the works for 2024.

Article Summary PAX East 2024 celebrates 20 years with a big bash in Boston late March.

Badge sales kick off Nov. 16 with four-day passes at $250, single-day at $67.

Attendees to experience new game demos, panels, esports, and exclusive merch.

Look forward to milestones, guest speakers, and surprise gaming collaborations.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop announced they will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of PAX during PAX East 2024, set to happen in late March. While no official plans have been announced yet beyond the dates and location, the team wanted to make sure attendees knew this year would come with a major birthday bash as they celebrate two decades of the event. Badges will officially go on sale on November 16 at 1 pm PT, as the event will run from March 21-24 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC). We have more info from this morning's press release for you below.

"Over the past 20 years, PAX has witnessed the reveal of titles like Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft and Borderlands 3, delivered keynote speeches from industry legends, including former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé and current Head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty, massive esports tournaments featuring some of the world's most popular games and content creators, marriage proposals, the coolest cosplays, and more. In traditional PAX fashion, East's attendees can expect the East Coast's largest gaming event to feature its usual showcase of new and upcoming releases, including never-before-seen demos and announcements, dozens of panels covering wide-ranging topics, esports tournaments, vendors, community meet-ups, and a ton of festivities to celebrate PAX's 20th Anniversary, including exclusive merch, epic giveaways, surprise collaborations, and more. Exciting announcements revealing keynote speakers, exhibitors, and gaming partnerships will be announced soon. Badges for PAX East 2024 will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Nov. 16. Four-day badges will be available for $250, and single-day badges for $67."

"As we start into the twentieth year of PAX, PAX East is sure to set things off in a spectacular fashion," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade, Child's Play, and PAX. "Years ago, we thought we'd never need a venue like Boston's incredible BCEC. But gamers proved us wrong."

