Pax Narcotica: Trafficker Will Be Released In Q3 2022

Games Operators and Stone Spark Games revealed that their upcoming game Pax Narcotica: Trafficker will be out in about a year. The game is set up to be a resource strategy sim title where you are a drug kingpin slowly building your business throughout the United States. You'll develop trade routes, supply farms, networks of people working under you, bribing cops, and running from the law that won't look the other way, all to make a profit from afar. The game is set to be released on Steam on August 4th, 2022, as of when we're writing this. But a lot can change in a year. Enjoy the trailer down below as you get a better idea of the work you'll be doing in this game.

In Pax Narcotica: Trafficker, you'll take on the role of the cartel kingpin. And that means being responsible for developing smuggling routes, establishing distribution across the US, cornering the market, and defeating your competition using violence and strategic intelligence. How? That depends entirely on you. Spread aggressively across the US or concentrate on specific cities and markets. Use your funds to hire soldiers and buy weapons to defeat your rivals or bribe key figures to disrupt their operations. The same freedom applies to managing your shipments. You can send your fleet of vehicles by either land, sea, or air, as long as you remember to invest in counter-measures to build impenetrable supply lines.

And there are a lot of "counter-measures". As much as you may be tempted to brutally remove whoever stands in your way, you have to remember that violence may, in fact, neither be the only nor the best option. Sometimes, undercutting your rival's prices and stealing their clientele, or supplying rival gangs with weapons and product to let them do the dirty work, may be the cheaper, more efficient, and, most importantly, the more discreet strategy.

Of course, any successful businessman needs to think about investing in production and supply lines. Hire a team of engineers and chemists to build a network of meth labs, weed farms, and weapons factories, and you'll reduce the risk of costly international seizures. Once you've won the dominant position in your local area, start sending money and weapons south of the border to build up your base of operations and take over rival territory. Increase the size of your shipments north or recruit mercenaries to expand your control into new cities. Do everything it takes to build your very own drug empire.