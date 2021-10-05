PAX Unplugged Announces Return To Physical Event In December

Penny Arcade and ReedPop revealed they will be bringing PAX Unplugged back this year in physical form this December. After the success of running PAX West 2021 under COVID-19 protocols in Seattle (which according to organizers had universal mask compliance and 93% of attendees showing proof of vaccination), the team is bringing back the tabletop-centric event to the Philadelphia Convention Center from December 10th-12th. Badges haven't gone on sale yet, but we do know that three-day badges will be sold for $75, while the individual Friday, Saturday, and Sunday badges will be sold at $35 each. This time around, they will be requiring all attendees to show proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination series and abide by stringent masking requirements. So no exceptions this time around for any reason. We have more info about the event below as we have the official health and safety guidelines for you to check out.

Hundreds of game publishers, independent creators, and vendors will showcase their wares in Philadelphia, PA, including many of the biggest names in board games, role playing games, miniatures, and card games. Go hands-on with the latest from Cephalofair, creators of the wildly popular tactical phenomenon Gloomhaven. Hang out with R. Talsorian Games, makers of the Cyberpunk role-playing universe and The Witcher Pen & Paper RPG. Experience live demos from CGE, publishers of Codenames, Galaxy Trucker, and Sanctum. Explore a massive show floor populated by Bézier Games, KOSMOS, Rock Manor Games, Lone Shark Games, Mage Hand Press, Devir Games, Chaosium Inc., Leder Games, Wyrmwood, and many more. Witness panels hosted by acclaimed designers, content creators, and fan-favorite personalities. Safely make new friends and reminisce with party members in the freeplay area, with hundreds of titles at your fingertips. "Board Games are, among other things, about being together," said Jerry Holkins, co-founder, Penny Arcade. "With our safety protocols in place for PAX Unplugged, it's time to dust off those Legacy games we got halfway through in 2019."