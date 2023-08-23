Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Nintendo, PDP Gaming, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: controller, headset

PDP Announces Several Sonic The Hedgehog REALMz Gaming Items

PDP has revealed several new gaming controllers from the REALMz Gaming line, most of them featuring Sonic The Hedgehog characters.

PDP has revealed several new designs from the REALMz Gaming line of controllers, most of them evolving around the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. First, let's start with the first non-Sonic controller, as they have created a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller design or Pikmin 4. As you can see, these are a mix of 2D artwork and clear plastic with 3D inserts, with a physical Pikmin embedded in the controller on the left side.

Meanwhile, they have created four different Sonic The Hedgehog controllers of the same design, each one featuring either Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles, as you have a choice between Switch or Xbox controllers. They've also created a special headset for Sonic Superstars featuring a 3D Sonic embedded in the headset. We have more info on all of these below as they go up for pre-order later this week.

Discover the realm of possibilities from your favorite game universe with the REALMz product line, with each controller grip and headset containing a prominent gaming figurine inside. Uncover the world within as the controller's unique, multi-layer design showcases classic scenes from each title. Go one step further and create additional dimensions to the story with the LED lighting effects in the controllers. The REALMz controller and headset line is the perfect crossover, blending the line between gaming and collectability. REALMz is the latest release in PDP's long history of figurines in the gaming space, including previous partnerships to design and manufacture the Disney Infinity figurines. The REALMz controllers and headset are available for pre-order on Friday, August 25th online at participating retailers. It will also be sold in a wide range of retailers across the EU this autumn. The line includes the REALMz Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch ($39.99), REALMz Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch ($59.99), REALMz Wired Headset for Nintendo Switch ($39.99), and REALMz Wired Controller for Xbox ($49.99).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!