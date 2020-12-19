Legends Of Runeterra Receives The Cosmic Creation Expansion

Riot Games dropped a new expansion into Legends Of Runeterra this week as players can now experience Cosmic Creation. The new expansion was dropped into the game on December 16th, and with it came a ton of content including 40 new collectible cards. As well as three new Champions, a new Keyword, card customization options, new cosmetic items, and more. The is the final expansion of Call of the Mountain, which you can read about below and go experience in the game right now.

New Legends Of Runeterra Keyword: Augment

Followers with Augment get a permanent +1|+0 bonus any time a 'created' card is played after they've been summoned. Created cards are any cards created by another card – whether it's invoked, created in your deck and then drawn, or directly created in-hand. Some text has been updated on existing cards to clarify what's considered as a 'created' card.

3 new Champions

Riven (Noxus) – "What is broken, can be reforged." Reforge the shattered Blade of the Exile to grant powerful effects to Riven andher allies, and destroy the enemy's Nexus with overwhelming power.

"What is broken, can be reforged." Reforge the shattered Blade of the Exile to grant powerful effects to Riven andher allies, and destroy the enemy's Nexus with overwhelming power. Viktor (Piltover & Zaun) – "Behold, my exquisite creations!" Join the glorious evolution and upgrade Viktor with new keywords every round, then conquer the board with an army of augmented followers of Viktor's own creation.

"Behold, my exquisite creations!" Join the glorious evolution and upgrade Viktor with new keywords every round, then conquer the board with an army of augmented followers of Viktor's own creation. Zoe (Targon) – "This is gonna be so much fun!" Zoe makes the universe just a little less predictable by invoking, copying, and creating an endless cycle of low-cost cards. Rapidly play new cards to permanently alter the match, and buff up your board with every newly-summoned ally. The power of friendship always prevails!

40 New Legends Of Runeterra Cards

10 each for Targon, Noxus, and Piltover & Zaun (including 1 champion each), and 2 each for the remaining regions.

5 cards with Augment

5 new Landmarks (card type introduced last expansion)

Additional Features & Content

Prismatic Card Styles

Patch 1.16 introduces Prismatic Card Styles—a new way to customize your favorite cards in your collection. Players can upgrade all their copies (present & future) of a particular card to Prismatic using either new Prismatic Chests (obtained through quests), the new Essence currency, or Coins.

Special Lab: Multilab

Moving forward, there will be multiple Labs available at a given time. Every once in a while, one of the Labs on the list will be rotated out for a new Lab, so there's always something new to discover! Patch 1.16 brings back three favourites from throughout 2020:

Quick Draw

Star Power

Journey to the Peak

Updated Region Roads

The Region Roads for Targon, Noxus, and Piltover & Zaun have been extended so players can pursue all the new cards in Cosmic Creation. Players can now obtain the free Zaun regional card back on the updated Piltover & Zaun road.

New Legends Of Runeterra cosmetic items