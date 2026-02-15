Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rat Game, Sokpop Collective

New Multiplayer Horror Comedy Title Rat Game Announced

Will you be the chef hunting down rats, or one of the rats trying to survive, as Rat Game will be coming to PC later this year

Article Summary Rat Game is a new asymmetrical horror comedy where 1 chef faces off against 2-8 player-controlled rats.

Outsmart and survive as a rat, sabotaging the restaurant with friends, or play the chef out for revenge.

Features proximity chat, a dynamic soundtrack, and a sprawling map with secret shortcuts to discover.

Developed by Sokpop Collective, Rat Game is set for release on PC with a planned launch in Q3 2026.

Indie game developer and publisher Sokpop Collective has announced its latest title, Rat Game, set for release later this year. This is a One vs Everyone comedic horror game in which one player takes on the role of a chef, while everyone else is playing rats who have invaded his kitchen. You can guess what happens from here, as you'll either hunt down the rats or be one of the rats trying to survive. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game is earmarked for a Q3 2026 launch.

Rat Game

Asymmetrical co-op

1 Chef vs 2-8 rats

Proximity chat

Dynamic soundtrack

Sprawling interconnected map with many secrets

Rats

