Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom Comes To VR In March 2023

Maze Theory announced that they have set a release date for Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom to drop on VR platforms this coming March. This is a brand new narrative adventure game set in the world of the TV show, featuring the return of stars Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson to reprise their roles as the brothers Thomas and Arthur Shelby. This will be an entirely new story that did not come from the series, but will be tied to some of the events so fans can enjoy how it ties in. The game is set to be released for both Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4 on March 9th, 2023, but until then, you can enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

"Inspired by the BAFTA-winning drama, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom is an original story written in collaboration with Peaky Blinders' producer and brand owner Caryn Mandabach Productions, and with series creator and writer Steven Knight. The game is created in partnership with the distributor, Banijay.

Immersive World: Step into the mean streets of 1920s Birmingham and London and explore iconic locations from the show, including The Garrison pub, Charlie's Yard, and Shelby's Betting Shop.

Step into the mean streets of 1920s Birmingham and London and explore iconic locations from the show, including The Garrison pub, Charlie's Yard, and Shelby's Betting Shop. Believable Characters: Come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (voiced by Cillian Murphy ) and Arthur Shelby (voiced by Paul Anderson ) like never before. Interact with iconic characters as you uncover allegiances and confront your enemies.

Come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (voiced by ) and Arthur Shelby (voiced by ) like never before. Interact with iconic characters as you uncover allegiances and confront your enemies. Intense Action: Life in Small Heath is full of opportunity – and risk. Immerse yourself in dramatic action as you take down rivals and move up in the world.

Life in Small Heath is full of opportunity – and risk. Immerse yourself in dramatic action as you take down rivals and move up in the world. Epic Crime Drama: On the run from the firing squad, you turn to the infamous Tommy Shelby for help, and soon find yourself at war once again. Your only hope at redemption is to defeat the odds and win at any cost… By order of the Peaky Blinders."