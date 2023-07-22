Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Maze Theory, peaky blinders, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom Launches Free Update

The team at Maze Theory has released a free update for their VR game Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, with more content on the way.

VR developer and publisher Maze Theory released a brand new free update this week for Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, with a look at the future. The all-new update is currently live and features a new Weapon Challenge for anyone who thinks they know their way around a yard that well, along with a new mission called Defend the Garrison. What's more, the team has noted a brand new content roadmap, which we have for you below, showing more updates on the way in September and November. We got more info on the update below.

"As part of a commitment to serve up brand-new content throughout 2023, today's update is the most significant so far. As of today, players can take on two new story-driven combat missions – in Defend the Garrison, you'll be fighting alongside Arthur Shelby fending off the Winter's Children and in Battle for Pennyfields, players will fight their way through the streets of Limehouse with Arthur to defend Lily Wong's territory from men still loyal to Feng Ho. Also on offer is a brand-new Weapon Challenge where you'll be tasked with taking down enemy grunts in the fastest time possible using the quick-fire Lewis gun, and new item skins for gloves, lighters, and the pistol, as well as a new 'Player Hub' where you can store and equip them all. Finally, there are also brand-new achievements to unlock as you complete some of the new content. Players will be able to access all the new content once they've completed the main game."

"We're mid-way through our planned content roadmap for Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, and we've already delivered over an hours' worth of additional free new gameplay since launch," said Tim Jones, Game Director at Maze Theory. "Today's update is our most exciting and weighty so far, with yet more substantial new DLC still to come later in the year."

