Pearl Abyss Celebrates Black Desert Online In South America

Pearl Abyss, the developer and publisher of Black Desert Online, is celebrating the game being self-published in South America this week. Previously run by Red Fox Games, the company is transferring all accounts over to their control through a new service, much like they did before in other regions when they took over. To celebrate, they will be offering discounts on game packages in the region between June 23rd and July 7th. To sweeten the deal a bit for players new and old, they're also offering up a number of login bonuses you can snag for free, all of which we have more info on below. We also have a new trailer for the region you can enjoy as they finalize the progress of being a worldwide publisher.

To celebrate Pearl Abyss' new service of Black Desert Online in South America, the game is offering an ultimate package deal, with a big discount on Traveler, Explorer, and Conqueror Edition Packages. This ultimate package deal can be purchased on the official website and Steam page. Black Desert Online is also bringing special login rewards in-game, where special items will be offered daily for 21 days. Players that log into the game consistently during this period will receive exclusive items daily for 21 days which includes Shudad's Tier 3 pet, Classic outfit box, and ultimately, Premium outfit box on Day 21. A weekly hot-time event will also be hosted in-game, where players can earn unique hot-time buffs to level up faster in-game. Hot-time buffs include an ultimate boost in Combat and Skill EXP, and buffs that increase the Item Drop Rate. The game will offer stronger hot time buffs by the week to provide players an opportunity to earn greater rewards during the event period. Adventurers should look forward to enjoying a variety of different events that the game will be hosting in-game.