Penny Arcade Reveals PAX West & PAX Unplugged 2022 Dates

Penny Arcade and ReedPop finally revealed that both PAX West and PAX Unplugged would be taking place in person with official dates. It has now been confirmed that PAX West will return to the Seattle Convention Center from Friday, September 2nd, all the way through Monday, September 5th, 2022. Badges for the event will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, June 16th at 3pm ET. Meanwhile, PAX Unplugged will return to Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center from Friday, December 2nd, running through Sunday, December 4th 2022. Tickets for that event won't go on sale until this Summer.

For those of you looking to go to PAX West, the current prices for four-day and single-day badges will sell for $235, while individual Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday badges will be on sale for $62 each. Much like last year, there will be strict guidelines to make sure 2022 goes as well as 2021's event did. We have more info on the requirements to enter the event down below.

PAX West 2022's health and safety requirements will continue to meet or exceed CDC, local and state recommendations. All attendees, exhibitors, ReedPop staff, Penny Arcade staff, and PAX enforcers must show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series for entry to PAX West 2022 and approved face coverings are required to be worn at all times. The official health and safety requirements provide more details about the entry requirements and the protocols in place throughout the event to prioritize the health and well-being of our gaming community. "We implore all attendees of PAX West and PAX Unplugged to follow all health and safety requirements at the shows," said Jerry Holkins, Penny Arcade co-founder. "We'd also ask everyone to take all necessary precautions when outside the event–mask up in indoor settings, get tested alongside any travel or lodging partners, greet friends with elbow bumps or a wave, and please consult your doctor if you are at increased risk for illness or experience any symptoms."