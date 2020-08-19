Yo-Kai Watch Collaboration Comes To Final Fantasy XIV Online

Today is a fun day in Final Fantasy XIV Online as Square Enix has officially started the Yo-Kai Watch collaboration event. All you need to do is download the 5.4 patch for the game and you'll be good to go as you will receive all-new rewards, new Yo-kai-themed minions, weapons, and a mount. This fun little collaboration with Level-5 brings in familiar characters and content to the game, essentially mixing in some peanut butter and chocolate for gaming fans. Here's a little more info on the collab.

All players level 15 and above, including new adventurers exploring Eorzea with the recently expanded Free Trial, are eligible to participate in the event and can earn seventeen Yo-kai minions, including the fan-favorite Jibanyan and newcomer Damona. Seventeen Yo-kai weapons are also available for players to earn. In addition to the previous event offerings, this new and improved edition of the Yo-kai Watch collaboration introduces four new Yo-kai minions and Samurai, Red Mage, Gunbreaker, and Dancer Yo-kai weapons for both new and veteran players to earn. Additionally, players who are up to the challenge of collecting the full catalog of Yo-kai minions and weapons can earn a total of three mounts, including the new Jibanyan mount.

On top of that, the Moonfire Faire seasonal event is currently underway, as you can take part in all of the festivities until August 26th. You will have the ability to obtain a special Flame Dance emote by completing the event quests, along with themed equipment pieces. But they're not easy to come across as the challenges have been kicked up a bit from last year. But hey, you got this, right?