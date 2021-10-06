When Will New Scyther Evolution Kleavor Come To Pokémon GO & TCG?

The hottest news to come with the latest peek into the upcoming open-world Pokémon RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, involves a new species. This game, set for release on January 28th, 2022, will debut a new evolution for the classic Kanto Pokémon Scyther. Fans will know that Scyther normally evolves into Scizor with a Metal Coat, but the ancient Hisui region, which is the region that would later become Sinnoh, provided an environment for Scyther to take a different evolutionary form: Kleavor, a Bug/Rock-type. What fans of the Pokémon TCG and Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO may be wondering is if and when Kleavor will make its appearance there.

Kleavor in Pokémon GO

I originally theorized on the release of Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Braviary, and Basculegion when those were announced earlier this year. What I said then, I still believe now for Kleavor:

Looking to the history of Niantic's releases in Pokémon GO shows a pattern of the Pokémon Company using this popular mobile game to tie-in with releases in their other branches. In honor of Let's GO! we saw Meltan released. In honor of the Crown Tundra DLC, we saw Galarian Ponyta and Sirfetch'd released. As promotion for the as-of-yet-unreleased movie Secrets of the Jungle featuring Shiny Celebi, we saw Shiny Celebi released. There is a distinct pattern here, which makes me personally believe that we will see at least one of these forms released as a promotional campaign when Legends: Arceus itself is released. That could mean that we'll see a small Hisui dex added to the Pokémon GO Pokédex in under a year from now. Kind of crazy!

Kleavor in the Pokémon TCG

The same is true for the TCG. In fact, Japan is releasing an Arceus-themed set in January called Star Birth. This is for sure a tie-in to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and I think it's a good bet that we will begin seeing Hisuian species in there — including Kleavor. We do not yet know when this set will be adapted to English, but it will likely be, in part, the basis for the set we get in the first quarter of the year. I'd wager we'd get Kleavor on one of the pack arts as well.