Persona 5 Characters Will Be Jumping Into AFK Arena

Lilith Games announced they'll be doing a special crossover with Atlus as Joker and Queen from Persona 5 will be jumping into AFK Arena. Arguablue two of the most recognisable heroes from the J-RPG's team of Phantom Thieves, the pair will be headed to the world of Esperia and will be absolutely free to try as part of an upcoming New Year update that all players will receive on Wednesday, December 30th. Players can experiment with them before deciding if they want to add the two to their squad from the in-game store, because they won't be free forever, where you will be able to purchase them until February 27th, 2021. No word if they will be a permanent fixture of the game or just be a part of it for a short period of time, but if you're a fan of either game this is a fun event!

Both Joker and Queen look stunning in AFK's striking visuals, while still retaining their instantly recognisable and iconic style. Both characters bring a unique set of skills to the battlefield. Joker can summon the persona Arsene to his side to unleash powerful attacks, such as the devastating Maeigaon that deals an instant crushing blow to foes. Queen can also call upon her persona Johanna, a powerful motorcycle that unleashes her devastating Stationary Drifter Ultimate attack, this creates a Nuclear Tornado that rains down multiple strikes on opponents. For fans of the Phantom Thieves, the New Year update also features an exclusive themed PVE dungeon. Players must pick a Hero and dive into the maze of their heart to obtain the truths locked within. Exploring the Metaverse and battling enemies earns players XP and incredible rewards using Joker and Queen to traverse the maze safely.