Persona 5 & Matte Black Coffee Partner On Special Drinks & Merch

Atlus has partnered up with Matte Black Coffee in Los Angeles for a special promotion with Persona 5 Royal, showcasing new merch and drinks. The two will be working together for the next month starting on October 14th, as they will bring you a specialty-blended drink just for the occasion that is basically the drink of choice for all Phantom Thieves. What's more, they will be selling special merchandise at the shop for a limited time that includes a hoodie, a t-shirt, a long-sleeved shirt, and a tote bag, all with the P5R branding on them. We got the details below from Atlus, along with some images for you to check out in case you feel like popping in for a drink and some swag.

Visitors will encounter a fully decked-out Persona 5 Royal-themed store takeover, complete with Persona 5 Royal artwork, themed drinks, and a plethora of exclusive merchandise available in-store and online. The Persona 5 Royal x Matte Black celebration takes place at the Matte Black Coffee location in Downtown LA (1001 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015) from October 14th-November 13th. The full list of exclusive and limited-edition merchandise and drinks include the following:

Apple Beet "Persona 5 Royal Latte" Cold Brew coffee with a choice of milk and homemade apple/beet juice. Sweetened with Simple/Apply Syrup, sweet, crisp apple, with a light beet taste.

Hoodie

Long-Sleeved Shirt

T-Shirt

Tote Bag

"Prepare for the award-winning RPG experience in this definitive edition of Persona 5 Royal, featuring a treasure trove of downloadable content included! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal presents a unique visual style and features an unforgettable soundtrack by the award-nominated composer Shoji Meguro. Explore Tokyo, unlock Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, experience alternate endings, and more!"