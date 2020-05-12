Pete Hines Confirms The Elder Scrolls VI Won't Be Happening Soon

Those of you who are currently waiting with bated breath for The Elder Scrolls VI are going to be waiting a long time, apparently. Back when the announcement trailer was revealed for the game during E3 2018, like a lot of gamers, we naturally assumed this would end up being a next-gen title based on the graphics and just the fact that Bethesda tends to take their time with major titles like this. Ballpark guess was that if they were already showing off landscapes, then maybe we'd see it in three years, maybe four. Well, nearly two years have passed and not a single word on the game has come out with any kind of confirming information to even give a release window. Now that it's been confirmed that Bethesda won't be doing any kind of online showcase to replace what they would have done at E3, fans are in an uproar on social media demanding to know what is going on with the game. The response they got was, to be blunt, the last thing they wanted to hear.

Well, second to last. Last would be hearing it was canceled. When asked on Twitter when we'd be seeing The Elder Scrolls VI, Bethesda VP Pete Hines said, "It's after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you're coming at me for details now and not years from now, I'm failing to properly manage your expectations." Starfield was also revealed at their E3 2018 showcase, but all signs point to the game being released in 2021. So if ES6 is years from that, chances are we probably won't see a release until 2024 at the earliest. Of course, Twitter being Twitter, people couldn't help but complain when they saw this, which ultimately led to the most Hines comment he could have given to sum up 2020 as a whole.

jfc. You guys are impossible. Enjoy your disappointment. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 11, 2020