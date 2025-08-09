Posted in: 2K Games, Games, PGA Tour 2K, Video Games | Tagged: golf, PGA, pga tour, PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 Launches Season 3 Tied To The FedExCup

PGA Tour 2K25 has launched a brand-new season of content, as Season3 follows the events of the FedExCup, along with other features

New themed quests, Ranked Tours, and leaderboards highlight gameplay centered on championship courses.

Unlock fresh apparel, equipment, and rewards from top golf brands through Clubhouse Pass and Wear & Earn.

Season introduces Magician Archetype, Lob Shot, Diamond Tier, and weekly Locker Code Tuesdays for bonuses.

2K Games has launched a new season for PGA Tour 2K25 this week, as Season 3 is underway following the FedExCup. Much like how NBA 2K follows the structure of a season all the way to the playoffs, this season content follows one of the bigger championship matches on the tour, including the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind and the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. The game will also feature several special themed quests and Ranked Tours, Ranked Leaderboards, the Magician Archetype spotlight, new Locker Code Tuesdays, and more if you go for the Clubhouse Pass. We have all the details from the devs here.

PGA Tour 2K25 – Season 3

Aligned to the real-life PGA Tour schedule, PGA Tour 2K25 Season 3 captures the excitement and intensity of the FedExCup Playoffs. Players can participate in themed quests and Ranked Tours events alongside the Championships happening in real life. New apparel and equipment drops in the PGA Tour Superstore will be bolstered by Wear and Earn events, allowing players to gain extra VC and boosts by equipping featured brands. New content coming this season will represent brands including Adidas, Breezy, Callaway, Hugo Boss, Jordan, Knockaround, MANORS, Puma, TaylorMade and Under Armour. Season 3 will also feature some "Back to School" themed items, represented in Ranked Tours and Ranked Matchmaking rewards.

Season 3's featured Archetype is the Magician, a master of recovery, perfect for players who often find themselves in sticky situations off the tee. Pros who embody this archetype include PGA Tour 2K25 cover athlete and Season 3 featured pro Max Homa, as well as the "World's Greatest Golfer" Chris McDonald. By creating a MyPLAYER with the Magician Archetype, players will be able to complete specific seasonal quests tailored to this playstyle for Season 3 and earn rewards. Once a Magician MyPLAYER reaches 85 OVR, they'll have the ability to unlock the "Recovery" shot type, an essential skill for handling tough lies with finesse.

Challenges mode continues to allow players to take on skill-based challenges to unlock rewards and push their game further. New themed maps will roll out throughout the season. Equipment Progression gets a new max tier in Season 3. Clubs can be upgraded to the Diamond Tier, allowing club fittings to have continued improvement on overall club performance. New for Season 3 are Locker Code Tuesdays. Every Tuesday, players can expect Locker Codes to drop across PGA Tour 2K social media channels and in PGA Tour 2K25, offering new in-game rewards to level up MyPLAYERs. Each code expires after just 24 hours so players will want to keep their eyes peeled to make sure they never miss a chance to claim their rewards!

Season 3 introduces a new Clubhouse Pass, with free reward tiers offering a Hugo Boss Zip up, a Wilson Staff Wedge, a Magician's Top Hat, and more.*** Season 3 also introduces the Lob Shot, a new, free shot type available for players who reach Season 3 Clubhouse Pass Free Tier 25. This is the perfect shot to improve a player's short game, offering more control around the green than pitch shots and more forgiveness than Spinners. Players who upgrade to Clubhouse Pass Premium can unlock more exclusive rewards like the Original Penguin Long Sleeve, Bad Birdie Snap Back, and the Limited Edition Diamond – Wilson DYNAPWR Iron.

