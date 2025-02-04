Posted in: 2K Games, Games, PGA Tour 2K, Video Games | Tagged: golf, pga tour, PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 Launches The First Look Demo Today

PGA Tour 2K25 has a brand-new demo available for all players to check out on PC and consoles, as you can build your character now

Article Summary Experience PGA Tour 2K25 with a new demo for PC and consoles, featuring MyPLAYER customization.

Play local matches on TPC Scottsdale and WM Phoenix Open with exciting quests and training sessions.

Explore new EvoSwing mechanics and enhancements in MyCAREER with 11 male and female pro golfers.

Enjoy online multiplayer modes and cross-platform Societies for the ultimate competitive golfing experience.

2K Games has released a new demo for PGA Tour 2K25 today, as the game is giving players a chance to create their character in the First Look Demo. First Look demo includes MyPLAYER customization, so you can build what your in-game characyer looks like in advance. You can also play a local match on the back nine at TPC Scottsdale and WM Phoenix Open, explore a few quests, and take on the training. You can see more in the trailer above as the demo is available for PC and consoles now ahead of the game's February 28 launch.

PGA Tour 2K25

PGA Tour 2K25 features several franchise advancements, including the addition of new EvoSwing mechanics with a whole host of new shot types, ball flights, roll physics, and visual improvements; the most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience to date; a diverse suite of creation tools; and much more. In addition, fans can look forward to a roster of 11 male and female pros at launch, including Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Tom Kim, Brooke Henderson, and more.

PGA Tour 2K25 will include 29 licensed courses at launch, including player favorite THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. New additions include the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, and more, with The Old Course at St. Andrews arriving in Season 2 shortly after launch. Topgolf mode returns, as well as the industry-leading Course Designer which features all-new tools, surfaces, and items, allowing players to build their dream courses, hit all the right angles with new camera systems, and share them for the global online community to experience.

MyPLAYER personalization allows players to show the golf world what they're all about with the most diverse suite of creation tools yet. A new Attributes Point system, upgraded Skill Trees, and an all-new Equipment Progression system let players represent themselves and their unique gameplay styles on the course. Apparel options are available from licensed brands, including Extra Butter, Malbon Golf, adidas, and more. Clubs and balls from brands including Callaway, COBRA, PUMA, Mizuno, and Titleist can deck out players' golf bags and keep them swinging in style.

Players are invited to the most immersive and customizable MyCAREER experience ever featured in PGA Tour 2K25. Play in major tournaments for the first time, show off your personality through the customization suite and interviews, and enjoy more ways to play than ever. Furthermore, players now have the option to dynamically simulate MyCAREER rounds or play through extra gameplay moments with all-new training and pre-tournament events. The possibilities are nearly limitless with returning Seasons, each including a non-expiring Clubhouse Pass, power increases for equipment progressions, ranked leaderboard resets, and more, offering fresh content daily, weekly, and monthly.

Online multiplayer features are also available and better than ever for PGA Tour 2K25, including new cross-platform Societies so players can challenge their friends to a robust variety of formats including Stroke Play, Match Play, or Scramble, no matter the hardware. New daily and weekly Ranked Tour tournaments scratch the competitive itch, allowing players to compete for the top spot and earn rewards each season as they climb the rankings ladder.

