Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals January 2025 Events

SEGA will be kicking 2025 off with a bang in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as the team revealed several events for January

Article Summary SEGA kicks off 2025 with Super Genesis Festival '24 Part 2 and New Year's Remix Line '25.

Enjoy 100 SG Scratch Tickets draws and boosted support items starting January 1.

Battle Giant Mutant enemies and earn exclusive items in limited-time quests.

Challenge the intense Ruine Masquerader boss solo and advance through 10 depths.

SEGA revealed new plans today for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis going into 2025, as they close out this year with a festival and start January with a bang! First off, they are currently running the Super Genesis Festival '24 Part 2, which is basically their post-Christmas event until New Year's Day happens. Then on January 1, they will kick off the New Year's Remix Line '25. So from one into another immediately, with a bunch of other things happening that month as well. We have dev notes below and the Headline livestrem above to show off more.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Super Genesis Festival '24 Part 2

The Super Genesis Festival '24 Part 2 transforms Central City into a New Year celebration with decorations and mid-winter attire. Use Seasonal Points to get various items at the Exchange Shop and partake in new Limited-Time Tasks during the event! Starting January 1, draw 10 free SG Scratch Tickets per day for up to 100 draws during the campaign. Support items are enhanced during the campaign; enhance your gear to start the new year strong! To celebrate the beginning of a new year, there will be three New Year's Scratch Tickets!

New Year's Remix Line '25 is dropping some hot remixes of Outfits released in previous AC Scratch Tickets! The Scratch Bonus includes the accessory Rappy Sneakers, Preset Skill Enhance Success & Substitute/Lv.4, and more!

NY Rewind Collection '25 features NGS-spec AC Scratch Ticket prizes released in January from past years, including Anaddi-class Augments and more!

Two Revival AC Scratch Tickets bring back PSO2-spec items from previous AC Scratch Tickets, featuring Emotes and Weapon Camos.

Starting January 8, join up to eight other players to battle Giant Mutant enemies in Stia Outskirts in the Limited-time Quest: Drill: Large Enemy Clean-up Op! Starting January 13, the rate drop increases to 250%! On January 15, take on the new Ruinius boss enemy, Ruine Masquerader, in a solo quest 1-on-1 battle. Starting from Rank 1 at Depth 1, complete each Rank to unlock the next; unlock the neck Depth by completing Rank 10. Receive an exclusive Ruine Masquerader item at Rank 10 of each Depth and earn Limited-time Tasks and Titles Tasks too! Two new Depths will be added every other week, up to Depth 10.

