Phantump, Dedenne, & Furfrou Confirmed For Pokémon GO

A new loading screen has debuted in Pokémon GO which hints at some exciting possibilities for the future of the game. Generally, one can take the artwork of the current loading screen as confirmation that any new species pictured within will soon be arriving in the game. At least within the season. We saw it happen with Sylveon on the Season of Legends loading screen, and you can bet that the same will be true of this new Season of Mischief artwork which is already sending out Spooky Season vibes. In the artwork, we see three species that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO that we can now consider confirmed: Phantump, Dedenne, and Furfrou.

Now, Furfrou is a species we already knew was coming to Pokémon GO based on the September 2021 announcement:

Fashion Week: Stylishly dressed Pokémon will be making their debuts, along with a fluffy and fashionable friend! Strut your stuff with these fashionable Pokémon, new avatar items, and more during Fashion Week, taking place from Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

You can bet that the "fluffy and fashionable friend" will be Furfrou. What remains to be seen, of course, is what Furfrou trims/forms will be available. It has… a ton. We're talking Star, Diamond, Heart, Pharaoh, Kabuki, La Reine, Matron, Dandy, and Debutante Trim. Whew! And just imagine when it gets a Shiny release.

Dedenne is the "Pikachu clone" of the Kalos region. There is no indication of when this Pokémon will be released. The Unova Pikachu, Emolga, was released as a rare spawn. The Sinnoh Pikachu, Pachirisu, was released as a regional. Minun and Plusle, the Hoenn Pikachu clones, and Marill, the Johto Pikachu clone, are all common spawns. Whatever Dedenne's fate will be, we'll know soon.

Now, Phantump… that's a bit of an easier guess, huh? Halloween's on the way!