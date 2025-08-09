Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia Reveals All-New Diner Map & Farmhouse Rework

Phasmophobia will be getting a brand-new map soon int he form of Nell's Diner, while they also rework the Farmhouse after all this time

Article Summary Phasmophobia is introducing Nell's Diner, a brand-new map inspired by classic American diners.

Grafton Farmhouse is getting a major rework with visual upgrades, a new attic, and fresh interactions.

Nell's Diner map features unique lighting, environmental story-telling, and an intriguing freezer room twist.

The Grafton Farmhouse update drops August 12; Nell's Diner release date details coming soon for players.

Indie game developer and publisher Kinetic Games revealed a pair of new additions coming to Phasmophobia, as two maps will be joining the game. One of them is already in the title, as they are giving the Grafton Farmhouse a proper rework with a ton of visual upgrades to make it look and feel more modern. Meanwhile, a new map is coming to be shown off later this year in the form of Nell's Diner. This one will offer a new experience of being at a classic diner with all the hallmarks of a location on the side of the road. The Farmhouse will arrive on August 12 for all platforms, but no word yet on the Diner, as we have more details about both for you here.

Phasmophobia Grafton Farmhouse Rework Now home to the aftermath of something truly harrowing, Grafton Farmhouse has seen better days. Players conducting investigations will encounter a layout that, while feeling wholly familiar, offers a ton of new experiences as well as a brand new attic space, new interactions and much more. To celebrate the launch of the reworked Grafton Farmhouse, we're partnering with our Kinetic Games Partners to offer the community the chance to get a early sneak-peek at the map via preview streams taking place on August 7th and 8th.

Nell's Diner Our next map for Phasmophobia will be Nell's Diner. Inspired by classic American diners, Nell's will offer something completely new for Ghost Hunters. We know how popular the game's smaller maps are with players, allowing for quicker but intense investigations full of memorable moments, and this new location – which is slightly larger than 6 Tanglewood Drive – falls in-line with that design. When it comes to introducing new maps to the game, one of our first thoughts is always "where should this take place?" This, combined with what we know is popular among players, means we're able to narrow our thoughts down and Nell's Diner is a great example of exploring something brand new while still making sure we're starting off on the right foot for the player experience.

The Diner itself is found stood alone along a winding desert highway, immediately serving up Phasmophobia's trademark sense of dread and curiosity. Our team have really explored something new for Phasmophobia with this map, and we can see it quickly becoming a favourite among players. The rooms themselves offer contrasting lighting – the front dining area, for example, is appropriately lit whereas the back of house staff areas are rundown, dingy and have in general seen better days while outside, neon lights illuminate the area. One room we are particularly excited about is the Freezer which throws a curveball at players when identifying the ghost. How can you know if a ghost is present somewhere that's permanently cold? Another element we're excited for player's to experience with Nell's Diner is our environmental story-telling. As seen by both the scene outside, as well as the recently abandoned Diner itself – where food still sits warm and tables are cluttered with plates and cutlery – something awful has taken place. What exactly has happened is of course up to you as a community to piece together. We're excited to hear your theories!

