Phoenix Games Unveils Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans Of London

Vampire: The Masquerade - Clans of London is a new CCG on the way featuring the settings and clans from the World of Darkness TTRPG.

Phoenix Games and Well Played Games are working with World of Darkness to make a new collectible card game titled Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London. As you might suspect from this particular title, they are going to create a card game based around the clans and settings within the dark TTRPG, as you'll enter a world of vampires who seek different kinds of power and dominance over the streets of London. Aside from the initial announcement, the team really didn't reveal much of anything beyond the fact they'd be showing off some of the cards during PAX West 2023. We don't even have a release window beyond the fact it's probably not getting released until 2024. We have more info and a couple of quotes released by the teams below.

Clans of London will be developed by Phoenix' studio Well Played Games, situated in Leamington Spa in Great Britain. Well Played has developed the mobile version of Warhammer: Combat Cards with Games Workshop and specializes in digital CCGs. Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London CCG promises to plunge players deep into the intricate and ominous universe of the World of Darkness, bringing together the lore's rich narratives and the strategic depth of card-based gameplay. Leveraging Phoenix Games' and Well Played Games' expertise in mobile game development, Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London will provide players with a unique blend of storytelling, strategy, and artistry.

"Phoenix Games has a proven track record of creating engaging mobile experiences, making them the perfect partner to bring World of Darkness to the mobile CCG platform," said Sean Greaney, Vice President of World of Darkness at Paradox Interactive. "Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London isn't just a game; it's an odyssey that beckons players to embrace the shadows, make strategic decisions, and immerse themselves in our story world's signature thrilling tales."

"We've been long-time admirers of the World of Darkness, so this collaboration is something of a dream project for Phoenix Games," remarked Klaas Kersting, CEO of Phoenix Games. "We're honored to have the opportunity to bring the captivating narratives from World of Darkness to the fingertips of fans globally through Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London. Gamers can expect a product where storytelling finesse meets meticulous game design, capturing the essence of what makes this universe so compelling."

