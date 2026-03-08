Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 1C Game Studios, Korea. IL-2 Series

Korea. IL-2 Series Reveals Post-Launch Content Roadmap

The developers behind Korea. IL-2 Series dropped new details about the content they have planned for the game after it launches

Article Summary Korea. IL-2 Series details reveal the full post-launch content roadmap through the end of 2026.

Immerse yourself in historical aerial combat with eight legendary aircraft like the F-86A Sabre and MiG-15.

Advanced VR support, realistic PBR graphics, and vast 440x440km maps boost the simulation experience.

Manage personnel, supplies, and missions for authentic wartime strategy alongside air and ground battles.

1C Game Studios dropped new details about what they have planned for Korea. IL-2 Series after the game launches later this year. The team has laid out a roadmap, which you can check out below, detailing a bunch of DLC content on the way, as well as seasonal updates and other releases that will carry it through the rest of 2026. Provided the game actually comes out, as its still slated for Q2 2026 and no moves have been made to lock in a launch date to the public.

Korea. IL-2 Series

Sometimes referred to as The Forgotten War, this conflict marked a pivotal moment not only in aerial combat history, but in the history of international conflicts. The Korean War marked the first time jet engines served alongside their piston-powered counterparts and also signaled the end of close-quarters combat, as later on missile technology would greatly expand the engagement airspace. To this day, nearly 75 years later, no peace treaty has been signed by opposing forces. To encapsulate the gravity of soaring into this perilous battle, the developers have accounted for historical data, technical achievements, and the latest gameplay technology to deliver an accurate representation of this important era in aviation.

Rise to the next level of flight combat simulators. Fly eight legendary aircraft such as the F-86A Sabre and MiG-15, with major systems intricately modeled inside and out, visible for better or worse, such as when taking damage. Immerse yourself further with options to exit and enter the cockpit, where you can pilot using your own flight controllers and gamepads. Revised radio communications and command systems help relay messages, while intelligent sortie recording keeps a close eye on your performance. To top it all off, the game features VR compatibility for an unparalleled, immersive experience. Staying true to its legacy, Korea will once again push the boundaries of realistic flight simulation. The game features a cutting-edge physically based rendering (PBR) DirectX graphics renderer, offering breathtaking landscapes filled with detailed, visible landmarks—both natural and man-made. Players can explore cities, rivers, and airfields within a vast 440x440km airspace, enhancing the immersive experience.

In addition to aerial combat, players will have hands-on responsibilities like managing personnel, supplies, and their aircraft, mirroring real-life wartime duties. You'll face various missions, from joining large-scale air raids to defending your people and planes. Whether it's naval units, ground units like infantry squads, or meticulously recreated aircraft such as the Tu-2 and B-29 bombers, you'll have a wide range of challenges. Thanks to advanced technology, air raids are now larger and more immersive than ever before, with better rendering of large groups.

