PID Will Launch On Nintendo Switch On November 18th

RedDeer.Games confirmed this week that they will be launching their new indie title PID on the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. The game will have you playing as a young boy who finds himself lost in space. It will be up to you to use your skills in this fun little platformer to find a way back home. Some of the mechanics of this game will have you puzzle-solving a lot as they utilize different forms of gravity to defy the way a level works and find a solution to locate the way.

This is a cute little game that didn't have a lot of build-up prior to the announcement this week, but it's clear this one was designed with a lot of love. The game comes off like it might be a cousin of the game Dixit with its own unique storyline that will poke and prod at your feelings as you play it. Plus the game comes with a co-op mode in case you want to tackle some of the challenges with a friend. Before it comes out, you can read more of the notes from the team below, as well as check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Set out on a gravity-defying journey, alongside Kurt, a boy lost in space. Find a way to lead him home using only your wits. i is a platforming puzzle game set in an unfamiliar land, full of unique enemies and unlikely allies. One of which is the force of gravity! Play alone or along with a friend. Sink into the calming soundtrack and enjoy the easy-to-understand gameplay of PID. The only way to win is through, by cracking all of the puzzles, which will not be easy. Some of the features include:

Co-op Mode

Great Soundtrack

Simple Gameplay

Difficult Challenges

Captivating World"