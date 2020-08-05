Pikmin 3 Deluxe Comes To Nintendo Switch In October

Some cool news from Nintendo this morning as they revealed Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in October. As you might suspect, the game is a fully remastered version of the original 2013 game, complete with new content, more options for cooperative play, and multiple options for new players to dive in and make it easier for them to engage with the game. The game will officially drop on October 30th, 2020. You can read the full description from the company below as we also have the trailer. This was one of the more popular titles on the Wii U, and people have been wondering how long it would take Nintendo to get around to making a Pikmin game for their current console. Its fun to see this version be brought back to life, but also kinda weird the company chose to port another Wii U title rather than make Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe isn't your garden-variety adventure. Command a crew of three explorers and a squad of adorable Pikmin in a quest for survival packed with puzzles to solve and copious critters to battle. After a crash-landing, you'll explore a variety of lush environments, such as the snow-covered Distant Tundra, the Twilight River and the Garden of Hope, all teeming with wondrous and formidable lifeforms. Pikmin 3 Deluxe delivers a full suite of additions and enhancements, including the ability to play the whole Story mode in co-op with a friend, new side-story missions which can also be played in co-op and all the Mission mode DLC stages from the original game's release. With new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, optional hints and the choice to play at a more relaxed pace, it's easier than ever to join in on the Pikmin fun, enjoy the game's beautiful scenery and get a taste of what this vibrant world has to offer. Fun features from the original game also return in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, such as the in-game camera, which allows players to snap photos of the game's lush environments and curious creatures from a pint-sized perspective. With a number of Pikmin to befriend and command, you'll have a willing team at your disposal to tackle whatever obstacles you face. Different colored Pikmin offer a variety of helpful abilities and strengths for your missions. For example, Blue Pikmin can breathe underwater, helping you collect items other Pikmin can't reach, while Winged Pikmin, distinguished by their pink hues and fluttering wings, can fly over terrain such as water and pits. Strategically selecting the right Pikmin for the task at hand, delegating projects and changing between captains can help secure victory.