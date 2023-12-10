Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frosty Pop, Pillow Champ

Pillow Champ Shows Off First Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Pillow Champ as the team at Frosty Pop reveal the first bits of gameplay from the fighting title.

Article Summary First gameplay trailer for Frosty Pop's Pillow Champ showcases pillow-fueled fighting action.

New 2.5D fighter features quirky characters and modes, with a story unraveling the Pillow Knights.

Pillow Champ offers both single-player career and story modes, and local and online multiplayer.

Game story penned by Xalavier Nelson Jr. with an engaging soundtrack and unique character moves.

Indie game developer and publisher Frosty Pop has released a new trailer for Pillow Champ that shows off the gameplay for the first time. The game was revealed only a couple of weeks ago and already we have a look at how the fighting action will go. Players will fight each other with pillows using various combat techniques, with a roster that will make you smile endlessly about how silly it all is. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released next year.

Pillow Champ

Pillow Champ is a bold new take on the fighting game genre, calling back to classics like Street Fighter 2 with punchy 2.5D action, a range of game modes, and an irreverent, fluffy setting. Enter the Pillow Champ tournament, a joyful series of events and challenges that's altered society itself. Unravel the mystery of the Pillow Knights, an organization of ninjas who want to drag pillow fighting back into the world of the dark. Clean a car entirely using acrobatic pillow attacks, as our ancestors always intended. This is a deconstruction of fisticuffs video games. Replacing a blade with a pillow, blood with feathers, suffering with pleasure, grunts with laughter, this isn't the same game you grew up with, but it kind of sort of is, too.

Master the skills of 8 pillow-wielding warriors to become the ultimate Pillow Champ!

Smack your way to the top with robust single-player options, including a career mode with upgradeable character skills and an extensive story mode (2 character stories included at launch)!

Move sets and animations inspired by various cultural dances, martial arts, and exercises.

A set of hilarious, heartwarming stories about finding your passion, keeping it, and defeating the pillow-wielding ninjas who would stand in the way of your dreams.

Pillow fight your friends in local multiplayer, and challenge the world in online multiplayer supported by rollback netcode!

Character stories created by prolific game writer Xalavier Nelson Jr. (Hypnospace Outlaw, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, etc.)!

A soundtrack you will listen to while you work or play!

A man entirely composed of pillows. Somebody free him from this torment. Please.

