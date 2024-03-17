Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships

Piñata Hunt Has Been Added To World Of Warships

Wargaming has released the latest update for World Of Warships, as they're gearing up for April Fool's Day with Piñata Hunt.

Article Summary April Fool's Piñata Hunt event launching with new camos and rewards in World Of Warships.

New Commonwealth Cruisers line enters Early Access with unique firepower and torpedoes.

Submarine gameplay receives enhancements, including distance-based damage for torpedoes.

Update 13.2 brings Ranked Battles, four Brawls, and American carriers out of Early Access.

Wargaming has released a new update for World Of Warships for March 2024, as players will be greeted with a new mode called Piñata Hunt in a few weeks. This is the game's annual April Fool's Day event, in which you'll hunt down piñatas throughout the map while also battling other players. The game also gave Submarines some improvements and dropped other new content. We have the details of it all for you below as Update 13.2 is live.

World Of Warships – Piñata Hunt

It's no joke, starting at the end of March, a Piñata Hunt event is coming to the game for April Fool's Day! Competing in two teams of seven, Tier VIII-IX ships will go head-to-head on a modified and uniquely decorated version of the Hotspot map in a race to sink a special piñata ship. As part of the fun, each ship that competes in this event will be dressed in a random selection of event-themed camouflages and will explode in a brand-new animation as they've been sunk. As a reward for their smashing efforts, players will receive special piñata tokens, which can be exchanged for themed permanent camouflages, a patch, and a commemorative flag in the Armoury. This event also introduces a brand new mechanic to the game with the addition of Support Consumables. With a range of eight unique consumables, players can unlock up to five consumables through purchase or by completing combat missions.

Commonwealth Cruisers

A brand new line of ten cruisers representing the Commonwealth nations have dropped anchor in Early Access. Found in the Tech Tree, those historical ships are known for their good damage per minute, countered with a slow turret traversal speed. With both light and heavy cruisers in this line, guns on this ship start from 152mm, and increase to 203mm from Tier VIII onward, and find additional firepower with the inclusion of torpedoes from Tier III onwards. Alongside the addition of these cruisers comes a new Commonwealth Team Event Pass. With two 20-level progression lines to explore, players can unlock a plethora of rewards. Included are historical Commander Harold Farncomb who comes equipped with six skill points, camouflages, Containers and tokens to be redeemed in the Armoury. This Event Pass replaces daily missions with weekly missions, which streamlines progression compared to previous passes.

Submarine Improvements

Rounding out World of Warships' March update are a number of new features and improvements to submarines. Included are adjustments to torpedoes, to enable distance-based damage, improved proximity awareness to other submarines and enhanced underwater terrain visibility. American aircraft carriers Independence, Yorktown and Essex also depart from Early Access as a part of Update 13.2. Plus, a brand new season of Ranked Battles comes to the game from 13 March, pitting ships at Tier VIII and above against one another in two teams of six; and four new close-combat Brawls start on March 15.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!