Pinball M Launches New System Shock Pinball Table

Pinball M has a brand anew crossover table for you to play as they got a System Shock-themed table ready to download now.

Zen Studios and Nightdive Studios have come together for a new collaboration, as Pinball M launched a new System Shock-themed pinball table. This new pinball experience will throw players into the deep end of the iconic Citadel Station as you will take on a new adventure against the malevolent rogue AI known as SHODAN, as well as her legion of "cyborgs, mutants, and reprogrammed robots." This will both excite you and give you the creeps as you'll be able to jack into the Cyberspace Terminal on an innovative mini-playfield using pinballs as a way to activate various nodes and systems. All of which has been done to replicate and recreate iconic sights, sounds, and features from the System Shock franchise. We have more info below and a trailer here for you to check out.

Pinball M – System Shock Pinball

System Shock Pinball joins Pinball M's already illustrious launch library of terrifying expansions — alongside Chucky's Killer Pinball, Dead by Daylight™ Pinball, The Thing Pinball, Duke Nukem's Big Shot Pinball, and Zen's own creation: Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director's Cut. System Shock Pinball is available now for $5.49 for Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. To offer greater value to players for their continued support, the purchase of the System Shock Pinball expansion on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store grants access to both an M-rated version playable through Pinball M and an age-appropriate version through Pinball FX. The base versions of Zen Studios' Pinball M and Pinball FX platforms are free to download.

"Nightdive Studios absolutely killed it with their 2023 System Shock remaster, and we jumped on the chance to stage another visit to Citadel Station,"' said Mel Kirk, COO of Zen Studios. "'This collaboration is the merging of passion projects by both Zen and Nightdive, and it has been a lot of fun working together."'

